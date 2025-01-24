Middlesbrough confirm signing of striker from Plymouth

Middlesbrough have completed the signing of striker Morgan Whittaker from Plymouth Argyle in an £8 million deal.

The 24-year-old has signed a four-and-a-half year contract at Teesside, after having been linked with a number of Championship clubs in the 2025 January transfer window.

Plymouth reportedly rejected bids for Morgan Whittaker from Burnley and Hull City earlier this month.

Whittaker joins Middlesbrough for an initial fee of £6 million, but with an additional £2 million in potential add-ons as well as a significant sell-on clause.

Middlesbrough head coach Michael Carrick said: “We’re delighted to be able to bring Morgan into the club.

“There was a lot of interest in him, but it says a lot that he wanted to come here and be a part of things.”