Middlesbrough shut down transfer talk for Hull City star

Middlesbrough have ruled out a move for Hull City goalkeeper Ivor Pandur, ending rumours of a late summer swoop.

According to The Northern Echo, the Championship side admire the Croatian shot-stopper but are happy with their current goalkeeping options and will not pursue him this window.

Pandur, 25, was instrumental for Hull last season, earning their Player of the Season award after helping secure survival in the second tier.

With his contract running until June 2027, the Tigers are under no pressure to sell unless a significant offer arrives.

Reports on Sunday suggested that Middlesbrough were interested in signing Pandur.