MLS club drop out of race for Newcastle star

MLS club Charlotte FC have reportedly dropped out of the race to sign Newcastle United winger Miguel Almiron.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reports that Charlotte FC have left the negotiations for Almiron and that the ‘deal collapsed and is now off’.

Almiron had reportedly agreed on personal terms with Charlotte FC, but the two clubs failed to reach an agreement due to the Magpies’ asking price.

Newcastle are reportedly looking for around £16million for Almiron while Charlotte FC are not prepared to go higher than half of that amount.

Reports earlier in the summer suggested that Miguel Almiron was close to joining Saudi Pro League club Al-Ettifaq as the Magpies look to move the player on.