MLS side Atlanta make move for Newcastle star

Atlanta United have reportedly made an approach to resign Newcastle United winger Miguel Almiron.

Almiron joined Newcastle United from Atlanta United in 2019 for around £21million and the MLS club are not looking making checks on a potential return for the winger.

Sky Sports News reports that Charlotte FC held Almiron’s MLS discovery rights, but they have now given permission for Atlanta to make their move for the Paraguay international.

Almiron still has 18 months left on his contract with Newcastle United.

Reports earlier in the transfer window suggested that Almiron has been offered to Leicester City, Wolves and Crystal Palace.

Newcastle are reportedly looking for around €20-25 million if they are to let the midfielder leave in the 2025 January transfer window.

The Sun reported on the interest from Crystal Palace, Leicester, Wolves, Stuttgart and Marseille in signing Almiron last month as well.