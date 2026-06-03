Morgan Rogers transfer odds: Aston Villa determined to keep Rogers, but where will he be after the summer transfer window?

Morgan Rogers is set for a blockbuster summer watch, with Aston Villa braced for interest in one of their standout attackers.

Villa are determined to keep him, pointing to his long contract and his importance under Unai Emery, but rival clubs believe the right bid could test their resolve.

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery. Photo by Shutterstock.

The latest football transfer odds show a dramatic shift since our February update. Back then, Chelsea led the football transfer betting at 5.00 and Arsenal were outsiders at 11.00.

Now the market has tightened sharply, with Aston Villa 3.00 and Arsenal 3.00 joint favourites to be his club after the window.

Manchester United 5.00 are next, with continued talk they admire his power, versatility and end product. Further back, Manchester City 11.00 sit on the board, while Chelsea 13.00 have drifted.

Paris Saint-Germain 15.00 and Liverpool 15.00 remain long-range threats, with Bayern Munich 17.00 and Real Madrid 17.00 outsiders.

For football transfer betting fans, these football transfer odds say the chase has gone from rumour to real.

You can track every confirmed Aston Villa signing and departure on our complete Premier League transfers summer 2026 hub.