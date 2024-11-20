Napoli and Juventus target rules out leaving Spurs in January

Radu Dragusin’s agent Florian Manea insists the defender has no plans to leave Tottenham in the January transfer window.

Reports have suggested that Napoli and Juventus are keen on signing the 22-year-old defender, who only joined Tottenham from Genoa in the 2024 January transfer window.

Dragusin signed a long-term contract when he joined Spurs, that keeps him at the club until the summer of 2030.

Radu Dragusin’s agent Manea: “He will not leave Spurs in the January window, no chance.

“Its an honor to be linked with Napoli and Juve, but these are just rumors. He has five years left at Tottenham.

“He’ll reassess the situation in June if he doesn’t get minutes.”

Dragusin has previously also been linked with Arsenal and Newcastle United.