Former Arsenal and Newcastle target ponders Spurs exit

Romanian defender Radu Dragusin is reportedly considering leaving Tottenham on loan in the January transfer window.

Transfer guru Ekrem Konur claims that Dragusin is considering leaving Spurs due to a lack of first-team football at the club.

The report also claims that Spurs are considering letting Radu Dragusin leave in order to get his development back on track.

The 22-year-old signed a contract with Tottenham until 2030, when he joined the club from Genoa in a £25million deal in the 2024 January transfer window.

Arsenal and Newcastle United were reportedly in talks to sign Romanian defender Dragusin before he joined Tottenham.