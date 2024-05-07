Napoli enter race for Newcastle, Aston Villa and Spurs target

Napoli have reportedly joined the battle to sign Genoa’s standout forward Albert Gudmundsson this summer.

Napoli have joined the likes of Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Tottenham, Inter Milan and Juventus in the chase for Gudmundsson.

The 26-year-old Icelandic international has impressed this season under Alberto Gilardino, netting 16 goals with four assists in 34 appearances.

While Albert Gudmundsson has expressed a desire to play in the Premier League, Napoli are eager to secure his services and are preparing an official bid, according to Daniele Longo and Relevo.

Genoa is open to selling Gudmundsson in the 2024 summer transfer window, valuing him at a minimum of €35m.