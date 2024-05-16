Napoli join chase for Man Utd outcast

Napoli have expressed interest in signing Mason Greenwood, currently on loan at Getafe from Manchester United.

The report suggests that Napoli aims to outbid Serie A rivals Juventus for the 22-year-old winger.

Greenwood was expelled from Manchester United last summer after accusations of abusive and controlling behavior surfaced on social media, leading to his arrest in January 2022 on suspicion of rape and assault.

Although charges were dropped in October 2022, Greenwood’s reputation remains tarnished.

Currently playing for Getafe, he has attracted attention from Juventus and now Napoli.

Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport reports that Napoli is determined to secure Greenwood’s services this summer.

Getafe also wishes to retain the winger, adding to the transfer complexity. Given Greenwood’s controversial past, Manchester United is unlikely to welcome him back, making a transfer feasible for the Italian clubs.