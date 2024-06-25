Napoli lining up move for Man Utd star as replacement for Osimhen

Napoli have entered the competition to sign Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood, joining Juventus and Lazio in pursuit of the 22-year-old.

According to iNews, Napoli, Lazio and Juventus are preparing bids as United plan a squad overhaul this summer.

Greenwood, who spent last season on loan at Getafe, has drawn interest from various European teams. Napoli sees him as a potential replacement for Victor Osimhen, should the Nigerian striker depart.

Manchester United are reportedly looking to secure around £30 million for Mason Greenwood and are firm on not selling him cheaply.

The club also has the option to extend his contract, which currently expires in 2025, by an additional year.