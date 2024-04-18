Napoli looking to sign Aston Villa, Newcastle and Man Utd target

Italian giants Napoli are reportedly eyeing a summer move for Lille’s highly-rated striker Jonathan David.

Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Napoli sees David as the perfect replacement for Victor Osimhen.

The 24-year-old Canadian striker, who has scored 16 goals in 28 Ligue 1 matches this season, is a top target for the Serie A club.

Following positive discussions with his representatives, Jonathan David has expressed his openness to a transfer to Naples.

Lille has set a €50 million asking price for their leading scorer, attracting attention from the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Manchester United.