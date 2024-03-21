Neville: Mainoo could play ‘Jorginho role’ for England

Gary Neville believes Manchester United wonderkid Kobbie Mainoo could feature for England in a ‘Jorginho role’.

The 18-year-old has impressed for United, becoming a key player for the club, since making his debut earlier in the season.

Mainoo has been called up to the senior England squad for the first time, for the friendlies against Brazil and Belgium.

Neville stated on a football podcasts that he believes Mainoo could play the same role as Jorginho does at Arsenal, something that will free Declan Rice to push further forward.

Manchester United legend Gary Neville. Photo by Shutterstock.

Speaking on the Stick to Football podcast, Neville said: “I think when Southgate watches Rice [for Arsenal] and how Rice has been freed by Jorginho, I wonder whether he’s brought Mainoo in to sit there and have Bellingham and Rice in front.

“Because they’ll both get back and, to be fair, look after him. I wonder if [Southgate] is thinking, “Well he can handle the ball, the kid” – he’s unbelievable on the ball.

“And then you just throw Rice forward one, because I think Rice isn’t the best at receiving it in tight areas with his back to play.

“I think he’s better when he’s actually facing the play and running forward. “I think Mainoo can receive it in those little areas, so having him there [in the deepest role] with the other two ahead, is maybe what [Southgate] is looking at.”