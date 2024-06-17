Neville says striker was right to snub Arsenal, Chelsea and Man Utd

Gary Neville insists Benjamin Sesko has made the right decision to stay put at RB Leipzig this summer.

Benjamin Sesko has been linked with a number of big clubs in recent months, including the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United.

“[He’s got] goals, youth and physically,” Neville said when discussing Sesko on ITV.

“I think we are moving back to having a big physical striker up front the game seems to have flipped a little bit by having big defenders and big strikers.

“He is someone who has so much potential and you can see why PL clubs are interested. But I can also see why, what is being suggested, he is staying at Leipzig for another year.

“It will give him the chance to grow without the spotlight you get on you in the Premier League and just develop his game a little bit more.”