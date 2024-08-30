New Arsenal signing out with injury

New Arsenal signing Mikel Merino will miss the club’s game against Brighton at the weekend due to an arm injury.

The 28-year-old completed his move from Real Sociedad on Tuesday, but suffered an injury in his first training session with the Gunners.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta confirmed that Mikel Merino sustained the injury after defender Gabriel fell on top of him.

Arteta said in his press conference today: “Yes, very unfortunate. Yesterday he had a collision and he has a shoulder injury unfortunately. It looks like he’s going to be out for a few weeks.

“He was really excited and everything was looking really good. He landed on the floor and (Big) Gabi landed on top of him and it looks like he has a small fracture probably.

“We have to see. He was in so much pain. We’ll have to do some more tests on that and then we’ll have more conclusive answers.”