New Aston Villa signing could leave before transfer window closes

Aston Villa winger Samuel Iling-Junior is weighing up potential loan moves as the transfer window nears its close.

The 20-year-old, who made the switch from Juventus to Villa Park in July alongside Enzo Barrenechea for a combined €22 million, was notably absent from Villa’s squad in their Premier League opener against West Ham United.

Juventus winger Samuel Iling-Junior. Photo by Shutterstock.

Despite showing promise during pre-season, Samuel Iling-Junior faces stiff competition for playing time in Villa’s crowded attack.

The Athletic reports that the England youth international is eager to gain consistent minutes on the pitch, prompting discussions about a possible loan.

Aston Villa are reportedly open to the idea, seeing it as a chance for Iling-Junior to continue his development, but a move will only happen if the right opportunity arises before the transfer deadline.