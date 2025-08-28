New Manchester United manager odds: Odds reveal new favourite to replace Ruben Amorim

Speculation around Ruben Amorim’s future at Manchester United continues to grow, with the latest football betting odds showing a clear shift in the market.

Michael Carrick and Gareth Southgate are now joint favourites at 6.00, ahead of Mauricio Pochettino and Oliver Glasner at 9.00.

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna and Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola follow at 11.00, while Zinedine Zidane, Xavi Hernandez and Marco Silva are all priced at 13.00.

This marks a notable change from the previous odds, when Southgate led the race at 5.00, followed by Glasner at 7.00.

Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick. Photo by Shutterstock.

Carrick, who was then a longer shot, has now surged into contention, reflecting growing belief he could return to Old Trafford in a full-time role.

United’s struggles this season have fuelled the debate. A poor league campaign, early cup exits and no Champions League football have left fans frustrated.

Amorim’s appointment was seen as a fresh start, but results have not matched expectations.

With pressure building from the board and supporters, the football odds highlight how uncertain his position has become.

If Amorim is sacked, the betting markets suggest the managerial battle is wide open – with Carrick and Southgate leading the way.