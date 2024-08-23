New Spurs striker to miss Everton clash

New Tottenham striker Dominic Solanke will miss his side’s game against Everton tomorrow.

Solanke picked up an ankle injury in the 1-1 draw with Leicester on Monday.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou has described the injury as a “knock” and claims that “it is not serious”.

“Dom picked up a knock in the last game,” the head coach said. “He got through the game and it flared up the day after. He will miss tomorrow.

“It’s an ankle injury. Somebody went across him early on (against Leicester). It depends on his recovery. It’s not serious.”

Dominic Solanke joined Tottenham in a massive £65million deal from Bournemouth in the 2024 summer transfer window.