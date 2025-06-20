Newcastle agree terms with Chelsea, Liverpool, Aston Villa and Arsenal target

Newcastle United have moved early in the race for Brighton star Joao Pedro, reaching an agreement on personal terms with the Brazilian forward.

According to UOL Esporte, the Magpies, who are keen to bolster their frontline ahead of next season’s Champions League campaign, have agreed personal terms with the 23-year-old.

Chelsea have also entered the picture and are working on a bid, which has caught the player’s attention and delayed a final decision.

However, no official offers have been made to Brighton by either club in the 2025 summer transfer window.

Joao Pedro enjoyed a strong season with 10 goals and seven assists and has been recognised as one of the Premier League’s top U23 performers.

The Brazilian forward have also been linked with the likes of Liverpool, Aston Villa and Arsenal in recent weeks.