Newcastle and Man Utd on verge of bidding war for Danish star

Newcastle United and Manchester United are reportedly gearing up for a potential transfer tussle over Barcelona’s Andreas Christensen.

The Danish defender, who moved to Barcelona in 2022 on a free transfer from Chelsea, is now on the market as Barcelona considers offers.

At 27 years old, Christensen brings a wealth of Premier League experience, having played close to 100 league matches and over 150 in various competitions for Chelsea.

His track record includes a key substitute appearance in Chelsea’s 2021 Champions League triumph.

Catalan outlet Sport reports that both Newcastle and Manchester United are keen to capitalize on Barcelona’s willingness to sell Christensen for the right bid.

Reports last summer suggested that Liverpool were ready to make a €50million bid for Andreas Christensen, but they seem to have lost their interest in the Dane.