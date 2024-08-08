Newcastle announce new signing

Newcastle United have completed the deal to sign Sheffield United forward William Osula.

The young Dane joins the Magpies for an undisclosed fee, believed to be worth up to £15million.

William Osula told Newcastle’s official website: “I’m very happy to be here. It’s a big club, a great club, so I’m very happy for the opportunity to join Newcastle United.

“It’s a great opportunity, and as soon as I heard about Newcastle’s interest, I knew I had to take the chance to join this club if it came.

“It has come, and I’m really happy to be here.”

Eddie Howe added: “William is a talented young forward with all the attributes to be an exciting player for Newcastle United.

“We have watched his development closely and we are delighted to have the opportunity to work with him in this next step in his career.

“I know our supporters will join me in giving William a very warm welcome to the club and the city.”