Newcastle announce new sporting director

Newcastle United have announced the appointment of Paul Mitchell as the club’s new sporting director.

The announcement of Mitchell comes following Dan Ashworth’s move to join rivals Manchester United.

Paul Mitchell has previously held prominent roles at Southampton, Tottenham, RB Leipzig, Red Bull Soccer International and AS Monaco.

Mitchell told the club’s official website: “It’s with immense pride that I accept the responsibility of being Newcastle United’s new sporting director.

“I’ve seen the recent growth and ambition of the club. This, plus the amazing fan base, made the decision to join an easy one.

“I can’t wait to get started and help continue the organisation’s growth and long-term competitiveness in all areas of elite football performance.”