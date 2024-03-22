Newcastle, Aston Villa and Southampton target ‘dreams’ of Premier League move

Juventus winger Matias Soule has revealed that he dreams of playing in the Premier League.

The Argentinean winger has impressed while on loan at Frosinone from Juventus this season and will return to Turin in the summer.

Soule has been linked with the likes of Newcastle, Aston Villa and Southampton in recent months and the 20-year-old has refused to rule out a move.

“If I have to pick a league, I’d say the English one,” Soulé told Dsports Radio in Argentina.

“Everyone knows it’s one of the best leagues, and playing there would be a dream come true. However, I’d also like to return to Juventus.”

Soule’s contract at Juventus is set to expire in the summer of 2026. Juventus are reportedly looking for around €40million for the Argentine sensation.