Newcastle, Aston Villa, Wolves and West Ham target joins Roma

RC Lens defender Kevin Danso is reportedly set to join Italian giants AS Roma.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has confirmed on X that the highly-rated defender will join Roma on loan with obligation to buy.

Lens and Roma have agreed on a €22million fee plus €3million in add-ons for Kevin Danso, who will sign a long-term contract with the Italian side.

Danso is expected to undergo a medical test later today.

Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Wolves and West Ham are among the clubs who showed an interest and watched Danso in action last season.

The Austrian spent the 2019/20 season on loan at Southampton.