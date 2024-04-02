Newcastle back in for Arsenal star

Newcastle United have reportedly reignited their interest in Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

Ramsdale, displaced by David Raya’s arrival from Brentford, is eager to reclaim a starting role in the Premier League.

With Martin Dubravka aging at 35 and Nick Pope nearing his return from injury, Newcastle is scouting for younger talent to ensure robust options between the posts.

The Daily Mail reports that Eddie Howe, familiar with Aaron Ramsdale from their Bournemouth days, values the keeper’s skills and professionalism.

Despite Ramsdale’s remarkable debut season with Arsenal, competition from Raya has limited his appearances.

As Arsenal considers alternatives, including Patrick Schulte, Newcastle is poised to negotiate, aiming to reinforce their goalkeeping lineup.