Newcastle boss refuses to rule out England job

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has hinted he might consider managing England in the future.

While he has not actively pursued an international coaching role, Howe supports Gareth Southgate’s efforts with the Three Lions at the upcoming European Championship.

The 46-year-old expressed his deep connection with the national team, empathizing with the historical tournament disappointments and the perennial hope of ending England’s trophy drought.

Howe has now opened up on England and backed them to win Euro 2024 in a talk with Gary Neville on, what some regarded as one of the best football podcasts, The Overlap.

“Talking on the national team, my big memories were watching you play for England,” Howe told Gary Neville on The Overlap podcast.

“That era was very much me in my early years forming a love with England and wanting them to do well, having that feeling of devastation when we didn’t quite make it over the line.

“I loved that feeling of watching the national team, I was submersed in it.

“I love England and I hope they go on to win the Euros this summer, and I think they can. I love Gareth and I’ve got a real determination for England to win.”

Howe added: “I’ve never really thought about international football, for me personally. Who knows that will happen in the future.”