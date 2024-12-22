Newcastle boss rules out January exit for Chelsea, Arsenal and Barcelona target

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe insists the club has no plans to sell ‘world-class’ forward Alexander Isak in the January transfer window.

Isak has become a key player for the Magpies and scored a hat-trick in the 4-0 victory at Ipswich on Saturday.

“He is a world-class talent and the way he took his goals today, he has got that coolness in front of goal, that composure that very few players have,” Howe reflected.

“When you add his other qualities into the mix, how quick he is, how technically gifted he is, for me, he has got it all.”

Isak has been strongly linked with the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal and Barcelona in recent months.

But Howe insists there are no one at the club who are considering letting Alexander Isak leave in January.

Howe said: “It makes me laugh. Yeah, absolutely. There is no part of me or anyone at Newcastle that wants to let Alex go. He is very much part of our long-term plans and personally, I don’t see that being an issue.

“He is motivated and he wants to do well. He has got big aspirations with his career, still relatively young, so he has got hopefully a really bright future ahead of him.

“I know his desire to score goals is second to none. Every conversation I have had about Newcastle concerning his future with him has been very positive.

“I would love for him, with the other players, to be the man and team-mates to contribute towards us winning a trophy. That’s the aim.”