Newcastle can sign key target even without Wissa sale

Newcastle United could still move for Monaco striker Folarin Balogun this summer even if they fail to offload Yoane Wissa.

Football Insider reports that the Magpies have the funds to meet Monaco’s £43million asking price for the USA international, regardless of Wissa’s future.

Newcastle are open to selling the DR Congo forward after a difficult first season at St James’ Park, but his exit is not viewed as essential to financing a Balogun deal.

The 24-year-old is understood to be interested in leaving Monaco and would welcome the chance to prove himself again in the Premier League.

His stock has risen further after an impressive World Cup, where he scored twice against Paraguay and helped the United States reach the knockout stages.

Balogun also hit 13 goals in 30 Ligue 1 games last season.

For more major striker moves and summer updates, follow our Premier League Transfers Summer 2026 coverage.