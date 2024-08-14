Newcastle, Chelsea, Aston Villa and Man Utd target close in on Saudi move

Saudi Pro League side Al Qadsiah is reportedly closing in on the signing of AS Roma star Paulo Dybala.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reports that ‘salary and terms’ have been agreed on a three-year contract.

The report says that talks are still ongoing between Roma and Al Qadsiah over a transfer fee for the Argentine forward.

Dybala has a €12million release clause in his contract, but that was just valid up until the end of July

Paulo Dybala has previously been strongly linked with the likes of Newcastle United, Chelsea, Aston Villa and Manchester United.