Newcastle closing in on £24m deal for first summer signing

Newcastle United are on the brink of making their first move of the summer, with highly-rated Reims goalkeeper Ewen Jaouen set to arrive on Tyneside.

The Magpies have agreed a package worth around €28.5m, including add-ons, for the 20-year-old.

Newcastle United. Photo by Shutterstock.

According to the Northern Echo, Jaouen has already agreed a four-year contract with Newcastle. The France Under-21 international is expected to join the senior group when pre-season begins, with the club’s goalkeeping department undergoing major change.

Aaron Ramsdale, John Ruddy and Max Thompson have all left since the end of last season, while Nick Pope remains in place. Mark Gillespie has signed a new one-year deal, but is viewed mainly as a training option.

Jaouen impressed after breaking through at Reims and has also gained loan experience with Rodez and Dunkerque.

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