Newcastle closing in on Aston Villa, Man Utd and Liverpool target

Newcastle United are poised to secure Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo on a free transfer, with a lucrative deal reportedly in the works.

The 26-year-old, formerly of Manchester City, has declined a contract renewal with Fulham, despite an offer that would have significantly boosted his earnings.

His decision comes after being excluded from Fulham’s lineup in their recent match against Crystal Palace, signaling a clear end to his tenure under Marco Silva’s management.

The Sun reports that Newcastle’s interest in Tosin Adarabioyo has been longstanding, especially as manager Eddie Howe looks to bolster his defensive options following Sven Botman’s severe knee injury.

Having made 129 appearances for Fulham since his 2020 move, Adarabioyo’s proven Premier League experience is seen as vital for Newcastle’s ambitions next season.

Adarabioyo has also been linked with the likes of Aston Villa, Manchester United and Liverpool ahead of the 2024 summer transfer window.