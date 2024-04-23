Newcastle duo to miss the rest of the season

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe has confirmed that midfield duo Joe Willock and Lewis Miley will miss the rest of the season.

Willock is out with an Achilles injury and Howe does not believe he will play again this season.

“No we don’t think so,” said Newcastle boss Eddie Howe.

“With Joe, we all decided with the medical team and Joe that a period where he strengthens the area around his Achilles will benefit him more. The long-term view was taken, we will get him right for next season.

“It’s been made clear to him that surgery wouldn’t be beneficial to him. The Achilles is improving well from the original injury he had and hopefully we can get to the situation where he is playing freely next season.”

Lewis Miley is out with a back injury that he suffered while on international duty with England Under-20s last month.

“The decision was made on Lewis to protect him long-term,” the Newcastle United boss said.

“We won’t see Lewis again this season. Even if there was a chance, we took that away quite early on with his age, we are just thinking about his long-term prospect.”