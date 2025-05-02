Newcastle Utd boss Howe addresses uncertain future of Leeds Utd and Everton target

Sean Longstaff’s future at Newcastle United remains unclear as head coach Eddie Howe admits the next move is down to the player.

The 27-year-old midfielder has seen limited action this season, making just eight Premier League starts, with his last appearance in the starting lineup coming back in December.

Once a key figure in Howe’s plans, Longstaff has slipped down the pecking order.

With only a year left on his contract, speculation over a summer move is building. Reports have linked Longstaff with a move to both Leeds United and Everton.

From a financial standpoint, selling Longstaff makes sense for Newcastle. As an academy graduate, any sale would be registered as pure profit under Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

“Sean has a contract for next year, so the control is very much in his hands in terms of what he wants to do with his long-term future,” Howe said. “But we’re certainly delighted to have him as one of our players.”

Despite being out of the matchday action recently, Howe praised Longstaff’s attitude in training. “Sean is motivated. He’s been brilliant behind the scenes and he is training well. He’s got undoubted qualities.”