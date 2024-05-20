Newcastle, Everton and Crystal Palace battling for Leicester ace

Leicester City’s Kasey McAteer is attracting significant interest from Premier League clubs after helping the Foxes clinch the Championship title.

Despite injury setbacks, the 22-year-old winger impressed with six goals in 26 appearances.

According to Football Insider, Newcastle United, Everton, and Crystal Palace are all considering summer bids for Kasey McAteer.

With McAteer entering the final year of his contract and no new deal in sight, Leicester may need to sell to balance their books and avoid further financial penalties.

Newcastle, Everton, and Crystal Palace are keen to capitalize on Leicester’s situation in the 2024 summer transfer window.

Palace, known for developing Championship talent like Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise, could be an attractive destination.

Meanwhile, both Everton and Newcastle are navigating financial constraints, making strategic sales essential before making any major acquisitions.

As McAteer could command a high transfer fee, his sale would provide much-needed financial relief for Leicester. The coming weeks will reveal which club makes the first move.