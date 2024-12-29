Newcastle eye shock move for Everton star but face competition from Italy

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe
Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe. Photo by Shutterstock.

Newcastle United are reportedly ready to make a shock move for Everton star Dominic Calvert-Lewin in January.

The Sun reports of the move by the Magpies for Calvert-Lewin, but states that they are prepared to wait until the summer to complete the move.

Calvert-Lewin will be available on a free when his contract at Everton expires in June, so Newcastle are reluctant to pay a big fee for the striker in January.

The 27-year-old has snubbed interest from Italian side Fiorentina, who have a pre-contract ready and waiting to be signed.

Calvert-Lewin can sign a pre-contract with clubs outside of England already in January.

