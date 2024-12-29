Newcastle eye shock move for Everton star but face competition from Italy

Newcastle United are reportedly ready to make a shock move for Everton star Dominic Calvert-Lewin in January.

The Sun reports of the move by the Magpies for Calvert-Lewin, but states that they are prepared to wait until the summer to complete the move.

Calvert-Lewin will be available on a free when his contract at Everton expires in June, so Newcastle are reluctant to pay a big fee for the striker in January.

The 27-year-old has snubbed interest from Italian side Fiorentina, who have a pre-contract ready and waiting to be signed.

Calvert-Lewin can sign a pre-contract with clubs outside of England already in January.