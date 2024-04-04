Newcastle join chase for Atletico target

Newcastle United have reportedly joined the race to sign Real Sociedad centre-back Robin Le Normand.

Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo reports that the Magpies have joined Atletico Madrid in the chase for the defender.

Reports have suggested that Atletico Madrid are lining up an bid combined of €20million and defender Javi Galan for Le Normand.

But Real Sociedad are looking for a higher fee for the defender who has a €60million release clause.

Beside Newcastle United and Atletico Madrid, Italian side Napoli are also interested in the Spain international.

Robin Le Normand’s contract at Real Sociedad is set to expire in June 2026.