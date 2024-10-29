Newcastle join race for Aston Villa, Real Madrid and Tottenham target

Newcastle United have reportedly joined the race to sign Villarreal midfielder Alex Baena.

CaughtOffside reports Newcastle United and Aston Villa are keen on signing Villarreal winger Alex Baena.

The report suggests that Villarreal are looking for around €65million for their highly-rated winger.

Baena has also previously been linked with Aston Villa, but also Real Madrid and Tottenham have shown interest in the midfielder.

The 23-year-old has impressed with 122 appearances, 20 goals, and 35 assists for the La Liga club.

Baena’s versatility, being able to play effectively on either wing, saw him being linked with a move to Spurs in the 2024 summer transfer window.