Newcastle keeping tabs on Man Utd winger

Newcastle United are reportedly keeping tabs on the situation of Manchester United winger Amad Diallo.

Transfer guru Ekrem Konur reports that Newcastle United are considering making a move for the young winger.

Amad Diallo’s current contract at Manchester United is set to expire in the summer of 2025, but there are ongoing talks between the player and the club over a renewal.

Diallo had a great pre-season for United, but has been struggling to secure regular first-team football.

The 22-year-old winger has made just 18 appearances for United in the Premier League since joining in 2021.