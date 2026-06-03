Newcastle lead race for £40m Man City star ready to quit

Newcastle United are reportedly leading the race to sign Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford, who is ready to leave the Etihad in search of regular football.

TEAMtalk reports that the 23-year-old has made it clear he does not want another season as a back-up option.

Trafford returned to City from Burnley last summer in a £30million deal, but the arrival of Gianluigi Donnarumma changed his pathway.

Newcastle have long admired the England international and are now seen as genuine contenders.

A move to St James’ Park is also believed to appeal to Trafford, who wants to become a first-choice keeper at club level.

However, the Magpies are not alone. Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa and Chelsea are also monitoring his situation.

City remain open to a sale if Trafford pushes, but they are expected to demand more than £40million.