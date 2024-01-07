Newcastle lead race to sign Arsenal, Chelsea and Real Madrid target

Newcastle United are reportedly leading the race to sign Sporting CP defender Ousmane Diomande.

The 20-year-old defender has been linked with the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Real Madrid in recent weeks.

But Spanish outlet FIchajes reports that Newcastle United are leading the race to sign the defender and are ready to pay around €80million to sign him.

Diomande has impressed for Sporting since joining the Portuguese side from Danish side Midtjylland in January 2023.

Back in November there were also reports that Newcastle United had their sights on Ousmane Diomande.