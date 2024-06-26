Newcastle lining up €30m bid for Italian defender

Newcastle United are reportedly keen on signing Juventus defender Federico Gatti this summer.

Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that a potential bid from Newcastle for Gatti in the range of €25-30 million is imminent.

The Magpies have intensified their interest in the Italian international, currently competing in the European Championship under Luciano Spalletti.

While no formal offer has been made yet, internal discussions at Newcastle suggest a serious intent to pursue Federico Gatti.

Juventus director Cristiano Giuntoli is preparing for the possibility of an official proposal. Although Gatti is highly valued both on and off the pitch, Juventus may consider selling if the offer exceeds €30 million.