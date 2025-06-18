Newcastle lining up loan move for Man Utd star

Newcastle United are lining up a loan move for Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, according to The Sun.

The Magpies are reportedly eager to offer the England international Champions League football as he looks to reignite his career.

Rashford spent the second half of last season on loan at Aston Villa, where he produced four goals and six assists in 17 appearances.

Despite interest from abroad, including Rashford’s preferred move to Barcelona, no formal offer has materialised. Newcastle, however, are confident a year-long loan could benefit both clubs.

With Callum Wilson’s future uncertain and Alexander Isak expected to stay, Rashford could add vital depth for Eddie Howe’s side.

United, though, are thought to favour a permanent deal. Rashford remains under contract at Old Trafford until 2028.