Newcastle lining up move for MLS star

Newcastle United are eyeing a surprise move for 19-year-old American goalkeeper Gavin Beavers, according to The Sun.

Beavers, who plays for Real Salt Lake, has enjoyed a spectacular breakthrough season in the MLS.

Gavin Beavers is the youngest goalkeeper to start a game in MLS history and has quickly become a first-team regular.

The Magpies have faced challenges in securing a new shot-stopper and see Beavers as a promising talent for the future.

His impressive performances have caught the attention of Newcastle’s scouts and a move for the goalkeeper could be close.