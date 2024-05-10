Newcastle lining up swoop for Bournemouth star

Newcastle United are moving to secure Bournemouth’s Dominic Solanke as a potential replacement for Callum Wilson, according to GIVEMESPORT.

Solanke has impressed this season, scoring 18 goals in 36 Premier League games, drawing attention from several top English clubs.

The Magpies have already initiated contact, exploring a swap deal involving Wilson in the summer transfer window.

Solanke, who joined Bournemouth in 2019, has significantly increased his market value with his recent performances.

Newcastle’s interest comes as they aim to refresh their squad, possibly incorporating Solanke to partner with Alexander Isak upfront.

The possibility of a swap deal plus cash has been floated, aligning with Newcastle’s strategy to rejuvenate and strengthen their attack as they eye sustained success in the Premier League and Europe.