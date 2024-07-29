Newcastle, Liverpool and Aston Villa target prefers Man Utd switch

Juventus winger Federico Chiesa reportedly ‘prefers’ a move to Manchester United this summer.

Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport reports that the winger is keen on a move to United, despite speculation linking him with a number of Premier League clubs.

The 26-year-old has been linked with a move to Manchester United at several stages this summer and even in the January transfer window.

The Italian has also been linked with the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham, Newcastle, Liverpool and Aston Villa in recent months.

Previous reports have suggested that Federico Chiesa could be available for just £21million this summer, as Juventus are looking to sell.

Even Bayern Munich has been linked with Federico Chiesa, but the recent report from Italy suggests he ‘favours’ a move to United.