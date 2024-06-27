Newcastle make contact with AC Milan over move for German star

Newcastle United have reportedly sounded out AC Milan about the availability of German defender Malik Thiaw.

The 22-year-old joined the Rossoneri in the summer of 2022 and has since been linked with the likes of Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.

Calciomercato reports that there was direct contact between Newcastle management and AC Milan yesterday, where Malik Thiaw and Fikayo Tomori was discussed.

The report says that the Magpies asked about a potential fee, with AC Milan not willing to sell unless they receive a hefty offer.

Thiaw’s current contract at AC Milan is set to expire in the summer of 2027.