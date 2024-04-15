Newcastle make Nottingham star their main summer target

Newcastle United have reportedly made Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White one of their main summer transfer targets.

As the Magpies navigate Premier League Profit and Sustainability Rules, Newcastle may need to sell key players this summer.

Bruno Guimaraes could potentially be exiting due to interest from clubs like Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City, who both could decide to offer his release clause of around £100 million.

This move could provide Eddie Howe with the funds necessary to pursue Morgan Gibbs-White, who has impressed this season and is valued at £50 million.

Arsenal also shows interest in the England Under-21 star.

Newcastle’s planning could hinge on resolving Guimaraes’ situation early to set the summer budget.