Newcastle open contract talks with forward

Newcastle United are reportedly looking to open contract negotiations with Anthony Gordon in the coming week.

The Athletic reports that the Magpies want to open talks when the England forward returns from extended summer break next week.

Gordon has been strongly linked with a move to Liverpool in recent weeks, after an impressive first full season at Newcastle, since joining from Everton.

The 23-year-old joined Newcastle from Everton on a long-term contract in the January transfer window last year for an initial fee of £40million.

Newcastle hope a new contract could help ward off further interest from their Premier League rivals in Anthony Gordon.