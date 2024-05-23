Newcastle planning ambitious double swoop this summer

Newcastle United are reportedly planning an ambitious double move for Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin and West Ham winger Jarrod Bowen this summer.

The Daily Telegraph reports that both players are high on Newcastle’s priority list, with signing a right winger seen as a crucial addition.

The Magpies are aware that acquiring both players will be challenging and expensive. They may need to offload some players to fund these purchases. Despite the complexities, Newcastle’s interest in Bowen and Dominic Calvert-Lewin is genuine and part of a focused recruitment strategy.

Jarrod Bowen, admired by Newcastle’s hierarchy, scored 20 goals for West Ham last season and is a key target for the right wing position. The club also considers Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise, though competition for him is fierce.

Calvert-Lewin, tracked by Newcastle for two years, is viewed as a potential replacement for Callum Wilson, who might leave for Saudi Arabia. Newcastle remains determined to strengthen their squad significantly this summer.