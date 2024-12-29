Newcastle put £150m price tag on Chelsea, Arsenal and Barcelona target

Newcastle United have reportedly put a £150 million price tag on Swedish striker Alexander Isak.

The Sunday Telegraph reports that the Magpies have put the massive price tag on Isak to ward off interest from other clubs.

Chelsea, Arsenal and Barcelona were all interested in signing Isak last summer, but Newcastle rejected all moves for their key player.

Isak has scored an impressive 11 goals in 16 Premier League appearances this season for Newcastle.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe commented on reports linking Isak with a move away from the club earlier in December.

“There is no part of me or anyone at Newcastle that wants to let Alex go,” Howe said.

“He’s part of our long-term plans. Personally, I don’t see that being an issue,” he said of potential interest in the January window.

Isak joined Newcastle in a £63 million deal from Spanish side Real Sociedad in 2022 and still has four years left on his contract with the club.