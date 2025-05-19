Newcastle ready to include defender in move for Southampton starlet

Newcastle United are reportedly prepared to offer Matt Targett as part of a deal to land Southampton’s highly rated youngster Tyler Dibling.

The Magpies are looking for ways to manage their wage bill ahead of the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules deadline.

Targett, who earns around £100,000 per week, has struggled for game time at St James’ Park and could be set for a return to his boyhood club in the 2025 summer transfer window.

The left-back has played just 19 minutes of league football this season due to persistent injury issues.

According to ChronicleLive, Newcastle are eyeing a £60million package to sign Dibling and may use Targett as a makeweight in the deal.

Southampton are reportedly open to a return for their academy product, though the player’s wages could complicate negotiations.

Manchester United, Aston Villa, Chelsea, Tottenham and West Ham are all keeping tabs on Dibling, with all keen on landing the midfielder in the summer transfer window.

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have also recently reportedly joined the race to sign the youngster.